Truck catches fire on State Hwy. 82

A straight box truck caught fire Wednesday morning on State Hwy. 82 west of Muncie Road in the town of Union.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Calvin L. Bellamy, 50, of Milwaukee was west bound on State Hwy. 82 near Muncie Road when he realized there was a problem with the air brake system. Bellamy pulled to the shoulder of the road, and after several minutes he tried to drive the vehicle and noticed a fire had started in the rear of the vehicle.
Both Bellamy and his passenger, Calvin Bellamy Jr., 16, also of Milwaukee, were able to exit the vehicle and call 911. No injuries were reported. Hwy. 82 was closed for emergency crews. The truck sustained damage to the box area.
Responding agencies were Yuba Fire and EMS and La Farge Truck Center.
