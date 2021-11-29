 Skip to main content
Twinklefest Parade returns to brighten Viroqua's Main Street

A large crowd gathered along Viroqua’s Main Street for the Twinklefest Parade, Friday night.

More than 40 groups brightened the night beginning at East Church Street and ending at East Terhune Street. Last year’s parade and other Twinklefest activities were canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

