Twinkling Tuesday: Frost transforms the landscape

The Viroqua area landscape sparkled with delicate frost Tuesday morning, giving vegetation and the hardscape a magical look.
Tuesday’s high was 21 degrees and the low 1 degree. According to the National Weather Service, warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend. On Friday, snow is likely before noon, with a high near 35 degrees; there’s a 50% chance of snow at night. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high near 35 degrees, while Sunday’s high is expected to be 34 degrees.