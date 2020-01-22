You are the owner of this article.
Twinkling Tuesday: Frost transforms the landscape
Twinkling Tuesday: Frost transforms the landscape

The Viroqua area landscape sparkled with delicate frost Tuesday morning, giving vegetation and the hardscape a magical look.

Tuesday’s high was 21 degrees and the low 1 degree. According to the National Weather Service, warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend. On Friday, snow is likely before noon, with a high near 35 degrees; there’s a 50% chance of snow at night. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high near 35 degrees, while Sunday’s high is expected to be 34 degrees.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

