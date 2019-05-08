On May 3, in a joint effort between the Wisconsin DNR and the Natural Resources Foundation, there was an eagle banding of two bald eagle chicks at the nest at Second Nature at Reads Creek just south of Viroqua.
This is a long-term, established nest, so it was an ideal location for scientists to access the nest without fear of parent abandonment. The scientists were able to carefully remove each eaglet, gently place them in a secure bag to be slowly lowered to the ground, and then place a metal band on each eaglet’s leg. They took measurements and determined the chicks to be between 32-35 days old. Even at that age, their beaks were 2 inches long already, they already had a body as big as a wild turkey, and their talons were razor sharp and quite large. The chicks were surprisingly very calm during the whole process, and mom and dad kept a close eye on us during the whole process, but it all went very quickly and they were returned to the nest as good as new.
The Natural Resources Foundation promotes wildlife habitat efforts with partial funding from field trips they take with groups of people concerned about wildlife. For more about their field trips and habitat efforts, you can visit https://www.wisconservation.org/.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asks that individuals remain back 100 yards from eagle nests, during nesting season and view the eagles from afar in order to not create stress for the birds. If you are in a group, they ask that you are back 200 yards or more. This banding effort is the one exception to allow for research studies, and after the scientists left, the parents quickly returned to the nest and all was good. Second Nature at Reads Creek is a greenhouse/nursery located on Hwy. 14/61 just 7 miles south of Viroqua and there is a spotting scope on the deck at the gift shop for close up viewing. You can visit their website at www.secondnatureatreadscreek.com under the About Us page to view an entire album of images from the banding work that was completed May 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.