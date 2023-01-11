 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two candidates to run for Vernon County Circuit Court judge

  • 0

There are two candidates running to replace Darcy Rood as Vernon County Circuit Court judge.

Angela Palmer-Fisher and Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell will be on the spring ballot April 4. Rood announced in November she filed a Notice of Non-candidacy and would not seek a second term.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

There will be a statewide primary Feb. 21 for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The four candidates on the ballot are Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell and Jennifer R. Dorow.

For more information about voting, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.

WisconsinEye Rewind Hosts, Emilee Fannon and JR Ross moderate a forum featuring the four declared candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz address the Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling on redistricting maps.

Watch: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/09/wispolitics-state-supreme-court-election-forum

Subscribe: https://wiseye.org/newsletters

Donate: https://wiseye.org/donate

#wisconsin #wisconsineye #wipolitics #campaign2023 #scowis

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pages from the Past

Pages from the Past

The Vernon County CensorJan. 3, 1923100 years agoNo formal ceremony or official pomp marked the taking of office by Vernon county’s new office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News