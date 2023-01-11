Two candidates to run for Vernon County Circuit Court judge

There are two candidates running to replace Darcy Rood as Vernon County Circuit Court judge.

Angela Palmer-Fisher and Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell will be on the spring ballot April 4. Rood announced in November she filed a Notice of Non-candidacy and would not seek a second term.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

There will be a statewide primary Feb. 21 for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The four candidates on the ballot are Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell and Jennifer R. Dorow.

For more information about voting, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.