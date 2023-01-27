 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two drug arrests made following traffic stop in La Farge

Two drug arrests were made Jan. 26 following a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the village of La Farge.

At about 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made the traffic stop. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the vehicle was David D. Kamprud, 60, of Viroqua, and the passenger was Kathleen D. Hart, 57, of La Farge. During the course of the traffic stop, Vernon County's Sheriff's Office K-9 Dax was deployed and alerted to the presence of trained odors.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both occupants were arrested and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center. Kamprud was booked in on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Hart was booked in for possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's office.

