Two drug arrests made in Coon Valley

The Coon Valley Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant Monday, Feb. 7, at a residence on Lafollette Street in the village.

According to a press release from the police department, multiple arrests had previously been made regarding people associated with the residence. On Monday, following a short foot pursuit, Chrisler McClurg, 30, was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole, and he faces charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Methamphetamine was discovered during the search of the residence, and Jacob Hill, 31, was arrested and faces potentially two felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to methamphetamine, THC (the main psychoactive element in marijuana), and drug paraphernalia. Multiple drug-related items were confiscated from the residence.

The Coon Valley Police Department gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Westby Police Department, Cashton Police Department and Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Coon Valley Police Chief Philip Welch wishes to remind the public that illicit drug use is not a victimless crime. If you are aware of drug-related activity, please document it and notify law enforcement. Remember, you can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at vernoncrimestoppers.org or 800-657-6868.

