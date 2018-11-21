Village of Ontario house fire

Firefighters respond to a house fire in the village of Ontario Nov. 20. The homeowner and his girlfriend were both home at the time of the fire and were able to get out without injury.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the village of Ontario.

Authorities received a call that the house at 105 S. Garden St. was filling up with smoke, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. The owner, Matthew J. Ouimet, 36, and his girlfriend, Chelsie L. Hill, 20, both were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.

The Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Vernon County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

