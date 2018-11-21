No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the village of Ontario.
Authorities received a call that the house at 105 S. Garden St. was filling up with smoke, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. The owner, Matthew J. Ouimet, 36, and his girlfriend, Chelsie L. Hill, 20, both were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
The Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Vernon County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.