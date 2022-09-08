Two Hillsboro residents uninjured following one-vehicle crash

At about 3:47 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole. According to the sheriff's office, the driver, Jerry B. Buchal, 74, and his passenger, Katherine L. Buchal, 72, were traveling eastbound on Elm Road. Buchal had lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole. Both parties were wearing their seat belts and there was no airbag deployment.