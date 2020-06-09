Two injured in motorcycle-deer collision in Vernon County

Two people were injured when a motorcycle struck a deer on a Vernon County road.
A motorcycle driven by Michael Mowery, 45 of rural Viroqua hit a deer and crashed in the town of Jefferson while northbound on County Road B near Springville Road at 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
Mowery and passenger, April Dobson, 43, of Richland Center, were ejected.
Mowery was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dobson was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No helmets were worn. Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulances Service assisted.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
