Two injured in motorcycle-deer collision in Vernon County
0 comments

Two injured in motorcycle-deer collision in Vernon County

  • 0

Two people were injured when a motorcycle struck a deer on a Vernon County road.

A motorcycle driven by Michael Mowery, 45 of rural Viroqua hit a deer and crashed in the town of Jefferson while northbound on County Road B near Springville Road  at 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Mowery and passenger, April Dobson, 43, of Richland Center, were ejected.

Mowery was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dobson was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No helmets were worn. Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulances Service assisted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News