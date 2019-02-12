Two people received minor injuries Monday, following a one-vehicle accident in the town of Coon on U.S. Hwy. 14.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:44 a.m. Ashley Beach, 25, of Boscobel, was operating a pickup truck on the West Coon Valley Hill when she lost control on the slippery road, crossed the centerline, and overturned into the ditch.
Beach, and a passenger, Casey Miles, 26, of Fennimore, were taken by Tri State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System La Crosse.
Coon Valley Fire and E.M.S. assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
