Two injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

Halverson crash

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, March 7, Savanah A. Halverson, 19, of Viroqua, was operating a passenger car eastbound on State Hwy. 56, just west of Cook Hill Road, and lost control while traveling downhill and negotiating a curve to the left. The roadway was snow covered at the time of the crash.

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday, March 7, at about 5:40 a.m., in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Savanah A. Halverson, 19, of Viroqua, was operating a passenger car eastbound on State Hwy. 56, just west of Cook Hill Road, and lost control while traveling downhill and negotiating a curve to the left. The roadway was snow covered at the time of the crash. Halverson suffered possible injuries and was going to seek medical treatment on her own.

A passenger, Kelsey J. N. Clifford, 25, of Westby, also suffered possible injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Two other passengers, Lisa R. Halverson, 47, and Julie A. O'Neal, 50, both of Westby, were not injured.

