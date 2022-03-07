Two injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday, March 7, at about 5:40 a.m., in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Savanah A. Halverson, 19, of Viroqua, was operating a passenger car eastbound on State Hwy. 56, just west of Cook Hill Road, and lost control while traveling downhill and negotiating a curve to the left. The roadway was snow covered at the time of the crash. Halverson suffered possible injuries and was going to seek medical treatment on her own.