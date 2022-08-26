Two men arrested in Viola on drug charges following search warrant

On Aug. 23 at 9:32 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Viola Police Department, with assistance from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 225 W. Exchange St. in the village of Viola.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the search warrant was obtained through the Vernon County Circuit Court as part of an ongoing investigation. Christopher J. Gundlach, 33, was arrested and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center. Gundlach was booked in on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC, possess short-barreled shotgun, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine will be sought through the district attorney's office.

Further charges will be referred to the district attorney's office for Dylan M. Hughes, 24, for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of THC.

Law enforcement was assisted in this investigation by the Vernon County Department of Human Services. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office. This case remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Viola Police Department.