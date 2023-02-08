A Westby man and a La Crosse man were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop at Kwik Trip on Viroqua's north side, Jan. 30.

On Jan. 30 the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a traffic complaint from a local business regarding the operator of a black SUV being visibly impaired. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a traffic contact was made with this vehicle and the occupants at Kwik Trip on the north side of Viroqua. The operator was identified as Simon J.R. Kleinertz of La Crosse and the passenger was identified as Hunter D. Melby of Westby. There was also a 16-year-old juvenile in the vehicle.

Throughout the course of the investigation officers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle. Located was about 54 grams of marijuana and various other drug paraphernalia.

Kleinertz was arrested for operating under the inﬂuence and possession of marijuana. Melby was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Ofﬁce for formal charges.

