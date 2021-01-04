Two men injured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 56

Two men were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday, Jan. 1 at about 3:07 a.m. on Hwy. 56 just east of Cook Hill Road in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the pickup truck driven by Anthony Hughes, 34, of Viroqua, crossed the centerline and left the roadway before striking an embankment and overturning. A passerby noticed the truck upside down and assisted both Anthony Hughes and his passenger, Bryant Hughes, 32, of Westby, getting out of the truck. It is unknown if seat belts were used; side airbags were deployed.

Both Anthony Hughes and Bryant Hughes complained of injuries and were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment. Alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office on Anthony Hughes for injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

