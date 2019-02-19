Two men received minor cuts and scratches Monday following a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Hwy. 35, south of Mohawk Valley Road in the town of Bergen.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 dispatcher center received the report of the accident at 12:05 p.m. Initially it was reported there was a male pinned in the vehicle.
Thomas P. Stachowitz, 60, of La Crosse was driving a Porsche convertible. Stachowitz had turned around at the Shady Maple Wayside and started to accelerate. While accelerating, Stachowitz lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, entering the northbound ditch and over-turning onto the roof. Stachowitz and his passenger, 33-year-old Jared M. Stachowitz, of Chicago, Illinois, were both able to get themselves out of the vehicle. Both were checked out by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and refused transport. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.
The Stoddard Fire and First Responders, Shelby First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and the Shelby Police Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
