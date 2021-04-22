Two new Viroqua alderpersons, three incumbents take oath of office

The Viroqua City Council held a special virtual meeting to swear in two new alderpersons and three incumbents, Tuesday, April 20.

The oath of office was taken by newcomers Nathaniel Slack (Ward 3) and Ben Wilson (Ward 5), and incumbents David Tryggestad (Ward 1) and John Thompson (Ward 7). Incumbent Allison Sandbeck (Ward 9) was not in attendance and took the oath of office the afternoon of Wednesday, April 21.

Alderperson Cyndy Hubbard was elected council president.

In other business, the alderpersons approved council rules and amendments, designated the Vernon County Times the official city newspaper, designated the depositories for city funds, approved the mayor’s appointments to council committees, and approved the mayor’s appointment of Alderpersons Kristal Welter and Ben Wilson to the Diversity Board.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

