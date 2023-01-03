Two people injured in two-vehicle crash New Year's Eve

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Christopher N. Palm Sr. of rural Westby was traveling north on State Hwy. 27 in his 2005 Buick LaSabre. Palm was slowing to turn into his driveway, when he was rear-ended by a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 37-year-old Crystal M. Organ of rural Cashton. Organ was treated and transported to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with suspected minor injuries. Palm complained of minor pain, but declined EMS on scene. Palm had an infant passenger with him who was evaluated and did not appear to be injured.