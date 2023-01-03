 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people injured in two-vehicle crash New Year's Eve

A rural Cashton woman and a rural Westby man were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 27 north of Westby, Dec. 31.

At 4:17 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 911 dispatch center received a report of the two-vehicle crash.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Christopher N. Palm Sr. of rural Westby was traveling north on State Hwy. 27 in his 2005 Buick LaSabre. Palm was slowing to turn into his driveway, when he was rear-ended by a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 37-year-old Crystal M. Organ of rural Cashton. Organ was treated and transported to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with suspected minor injuries. Palm complained of minor pain, but declined EMS on scene. Palm had an infant passenger with him who was evaluated and did not appear to be injured.

Speed and slippery road conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby EMS, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and George's Towing assisted at the scene.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
