Two rural Viola juvenile males injured in ATV crash

Two rural Viola juvenile males were injured in an ATV crash on Aumock Road, one mile east of Hwy. 131, Tuesday, July 27.

At about 3:25 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the single-ATV crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, the ATV was operated by a rural Viola 16-year-old male. The male's 11-year-old brother was riding as a passenger behind the driver when the ATV left the roadway while traveling east. The ATV traveled down a steep embankment, ejecting both driver and passenger before overturning coming to final rest.

The driver and passenger were transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by La Farge Ambulance service. The 11-year-old passenger was later transported to UW-Madison Children's Hospital for his injuries.

Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing helmets.

This accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

