Two rural Viroqua residents injured in SUV, skid steer accident

Two-vehicle collision

Felicia A. Wangen and Alan E. Berg, both of rural Viroqua, were involved in a two-vehicle collision on County Road Y, Wednesday, Sept. 29.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened Wednesday, Sept. 29, at about 10:30 a.m. in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Felicia A. Wangen, 29, of rural Viroqua, was operating a mid-sized SUV traveling east on County Road Y, between Old Highway 14 and County Road LF. The Wangen vehicle collided with the rear of a skid steer operated by Alan E. Berg, 75, also of rural Viroqua. Wangen was wearing a seat belt and her air bag deployed. Berg was using the lap bar restraint in the skid steer and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Berg was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundrsen Tri-State Ambulance, treated and released. Wangen reported possible injuries and may seek medical treatment on her own.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene was the Viroqua Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

