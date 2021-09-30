Two rural Viroqua residents injured in SUV, skid steer accident

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Felicia A. Wangen, 29, of rural Viroqua, was operating a mid-sized SUV traveling east on County Road Y, between Old Highway 14 and County Road LF. The Wangen vehicle collided with the rear of a skid steer operated by Alan E. Berg, 75, also of rural Viroqua. Wangen was wearing a seat belt and her air bag deployed. Berg was using the lap bar restraint in the skid steer and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Berg was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundrsen Tri-State Ambulance, treated and released. Wangen reported possible injuries and may seek medical treatment on her own.