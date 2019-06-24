A two-vehicle accident happened on County Road XX and Gudgeon Lane near Sidie Hollow Park in the town of Jefferson, Sunday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Bailey, 28, of Viroqua, was operating his vehicle eastbound on County Road XX. Bailey crossed the centerline and sideswiped Patricia Anderson, 55, of rural La Crosse, who was westbound on County Road XX. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage. Both Anderson and Bailey declined medical transport. Anderson was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by private vehicle to be checked out.
The Viroqua Fired Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remain under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.