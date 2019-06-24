A two-vehicle accident happened on County Road XX and Gudgeon Lane near Sidie Hollow Park in the town of Jefferson, Sunday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Bailey, 28, of Viroqua, was operating his vehicle eastbound on County Road XX. Bailey crossed the centerline and sideswiped Patricia Anderson, 55, of rural La Crosse,  who was westbound on County Road XX. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage. Both Anderson and Bailey declined medical transport. Anderson was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by private vehicle to be checked out.

The Viroqua Fired Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remain under investigation.

