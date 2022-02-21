Two-vehicle crash causes minor injuries

A two-vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries, Monday, Feb. 21
According to the sheriff's office, at 7:48 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of the crash at the intersection of Prairie Edge Roadd and Seasbranch Road in the town of Viroqua. Jacob Larson, 16, of rural Viroqua was traveling north on Prairie Edge Road. Larson failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a westbound pickup truck towing a horse trailer. The pickup truck was operated by Brooke Strangstalien, 30, of rural Chaseburg, and her two passengers.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. All parties had minor injuries and declined medical transport. All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Viroqua Fire Department and La Farge EMS assisted at the scene.