Two-vehicle crash causes minor injuries

According to the sheriff's office, at 7:48 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of the crash at the intersection of Prairie Edge Roadd and Seasbranch Road in the town of Viroqua. Jacob Larson, 16, of rural Viroqua was traveling north on Prairie Edge Road. Larson failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a westbound pickup truck towing a horse trailer. The pickup truck was operated by Brooke Strangstalien, 30, of rural Chaseburg, and her two passengers.