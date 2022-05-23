Two-vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of State Hwy. 82, Fortner Road

On Saturday, May 21, at 10:37 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Hwy. 82 and Fortner Road in the town of Sterling.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Sampson, 65, of Ferryville, was northbound on Fortner Road and had come to a stop at the intersection. Sampson reported that he looked and did not see the westbound vehicle operated by Rick Williams, 53, of Onalaska and two passengers. Sampson failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with Williams’s vehicle.

Both drivers were able to get out the vehicle on their own. Mary Williams, 78, and Betty Raab, 83, both of Onalaska, were in Rick Williams’s vehicle and needed assistance from emergency medical personnel to get out of the vehicle. Betty Raab and Mary Williams were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance Service. Rick Williams and Paul Sampson were both checked at the scene by EMS.

All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Airbags deployed and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to heavy damage.

Assisting the sheriff’s office at scene were Tri-State Ambulance and the Wheatland Fire Department and First Responders.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

