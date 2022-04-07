Two Vernon County students, one educator receive Herb Kohl Educational Awards

MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarship will be given to 174 graduating high school students.

The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools. “Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”

Two Vernon County students and one educator were selected for awards.

Mackenzie Krajco, Hillsboro, Hillsboro High School, is an Excellence Scholar. Ena Peterson, Viroqua, Laurel High School, is an Initiative Scholar.

Merranda Boardman, Stoddard, De Soto Area District Office, De Soto, is among the Teacher Fellows.

Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

Excellence Scholarship, Fellowship and Leadership Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA), the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have overcome significant obstacles or adversity, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

Award recipients were notified of their awards on April 6.

