Two Viroqua men, Minnesota woman arrested for theft at AT&T facility in town of Coon

On Tuesday, March 2, at about 12:02 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from an AT&T employee reporting entry and vandalism to their communications facility along U.S. Hwy. 14, rural Westby, in the town of Coon.

The first deputy sheriff arrived on scene discovered the fence was compromised, and located two males inside the fenced-in area.

Both males were taken into custody without incident. The males were identified as Benjamin Lee Britt, 47, and Jesse James Britt, 46, both from Viroqua. Burglarious tools were recovered at the scene. The investigation continued throughout the day resulting in the arrest of Shaila Kay Davis, 49, of Frazee, Minnesoa. A red colored 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Iowa license plates was impounded.

Evidence obtained on March 2 was consistent with a similar incident at the same AT&T facility that was reported on Feb. 16.

Sheriff John Spears is urging anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached via telephone at 608-637-2123, or email at vcso@vernoncounty.org. You may also submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com. Investigators are also interested in other incidents that may not have been reported.