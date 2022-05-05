Two Westby students qualify for world robotics competition in Texas

The Westby Area Middle School robotics team Norse Force 54667C has qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship and will be heading to Dallas, Texas, Saturday morning, May 7. The competition takes place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, May 8-10.

Nathan McKittrick, WAMS English language arts teacher and robotics club adviser, said this school year 11 students joined the club, whose team name is Norse Force. There was enough equipment to run four teams.

“Each team is then identified by a number/letter,” McKittrick said. “Norse Force 54667C, for example, is the team that qualified for the World Championship.”

Members of Norse Force 54667C are Kayden Kast and Alden Christenson.

Club members Jacob Michaels, Ronan Radke, Aliyah McCauley and Tessa Rumppe competed as a team at the regional level. The team of Addison Evenstad and Cecelia Lyons qualified and competed at the state level. The team of Aurora Gricius, Asa Jepsen and Sawyer Lindahl also qualified and competed at the state level.

McKittrick, who’s in his first year as adviser, said all of the teams competed in The Greater Western Wisconsin Vex IQ Challenge, which was hosted by Whitehall.

“During that regional competition, three of four teams qualified and earned spot in the Wisconsin State Championships which was held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton on March 12-13,” McKittrick said. “For that day, Alden and Kayden had reconstructed their previously successful robot in hopes to secure higher point totals at state.”

He said the robot struggled with the modification and the first two rounds were disappointing for the boys.

“Seeing the defeat in their eyes, I reminded them that in the end, the lowest two scores for the day would be dropped before their average was calculated. Alden lit up with hope, ran back to the pit area, tore the robot apart, rebuilt it and re-coded it between rounds. They went on that day to fight their way back and ultimately qualify for the World Championship in Texas.”

This year, the VEX IQ game set challenge consisted of 22 three-inch balls around the 6 foot x 8 foot field and a cage in the middle with a basket on top of it. The robot needed to move the balls from where they started into the goal in the middle. Throwing them up into the elevated basket was worth more points than putting them in the lower cage.

“Our teams’ biggest challenge this year has been time,” McKittrick said. “As a first-year adviser, it took me quite a bit of it to figure out how everything worked and get the new materials ordered. Then we realized that we only had three weeks until the only regional competition in our part of the state. Thankfully for us, it was postponed a few weeks and that helped my students be more prepared.”

Many of the robotics club members are also active in other clubs and sports, so scheduling meeting times was a bit of a challenge, McKittrick said. One team met mostly on Wednesdays after school, while another came on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and one group did almost all of their work before school from 7 to 8 a.m.

“Since we didn’t have many weeks, I tried to open the labs as much as I could, and it was up to each of the teams to plan their time together,” he said.

McKittrick’s role as adviser is to order equipment, communicate all of the rules and regulations, help students understand the challenge and introduce them to the two programs they use – one being software for coding the robot and one for updating hardware.

“The rules are very clear that all of the planning, building, and coding should be done by the teams --ideally we would have some eighth-grade students in their second year of VEX robotics, but this year's team was entirely students trying it for the first time,” McKittrick said.

McKittrick said he reached out to Rich Stevenson, president of Building Automation Products Inc. (BAPI) in Gays MIlls. “Not only did they donate money to help our team get to Dallas, but he has agreed to be an annual sponsor with the intent to allow our young engineers to tour his plant and learn about the different jobs they have there, so that will be a mentorship-type relationship. We are working on a similar relationship with Cardinal Glass as well.”

Organic Valley, BAPI, Nelson Global Products and Evenstad Tax & Financial have made donations to help with club costs and the World Championship trip.

In addition to VEX IQ equipment, the middle school has some robotics equipment from the LEGO Mindstorm line that McKittrick would like to get organized for Grades 5 and 6. “We offer a robotics experience for 4th grade students as well.”

The robotics club was established in 2018, and staff member Janine Gallo was the adviser for three years before moving on to another school district.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

