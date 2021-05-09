Two women injured in two-vehicle crash at Hwy. 27/County J

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Hwy. 27/County Road J in the town of Franklin, Friday, at 5:15 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Rosann M. Talbot, 58, of Milwaukee, had been driving on County Road J approaching the intersection with State Hwy. 27. A vehicle operated by Autumn M. Butenhoff, 16, of Ferryville, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 27. Talbot’s vehicle pulled out onto State Hwy. 27 and was struck on the driver’s side by Butenhoff’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.

It was determined that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Talbot had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Viroqua Fire Department. Both drivers were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua by Tri State Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

