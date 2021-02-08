Two women injured in two-vehicle crash in town of Hillsboro

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Tyler Stanek of rural Elroy was pulling out of a private driveway. Stanek reported to the Sheriff's Office that he was trying to turn into the eastbound lane but lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions. This caused him to enter into the westbound lane. Michelle Noll and her passenger Cynthia Gade of rural Wonewoc were traveling west on County Road W when Stanek entered their lane of travel. The two vehicles collided head on.