Two women were involved in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, on Lovaas Ridge Road in the town of Christiana.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Miranda R. Ingles, 18, of rural De Soto, was operating a full-size pickup truck on Lovaas Ridge Road, near Westby. Ingles lost control on snow/slush. The vehicle spun around and went off the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The wood pole was severed just above grade level, but the electrical lines remained intact.
Ingles and her passenger, Cheyenne R. La Mere-Volden, 18, of rural Westby, were both wearing seat belts. Ingles sustained possible injuries, refused medical treatment, but sought medical treatment, on her own, the following day. La Mere-Volden did not complain of any injuries.
Vernon Electric Cooperative was on scene while the vehicle was removed and power outages may have occurred when the pole was replaced.
The incident remaisn under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
