The U.S. Postal Service resumed full operations at the Viola Post Office located at 117 W. Commercial St., Wednesday, Feb. 20. Post office box, street delivery and retail services are all available out of Viola.
The Viola Post Office was emergency suspended due to flooding that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Post office box mail service returned on Dec. 15, 2018.
Retail window hours will be Monday through Friday 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with a lunch closure from noon-12:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:15-10 a.m. The post office box lobby will be open 24 hours.
The U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
