U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced on Feb. 12 that representatives from his district offices will be available at open office hours in all 18 counties in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District from Monday, Feb. 25 to March 1.
“Open office hours are a great opportunity to meet with my talented staff of caseworkers and get the assistance you may need in cutting through government red tape,” Kind said. “I hope every Wisconsinite is able to stop by and hear about what my office can do for them.”
Kind’s office can assist Wisconsinites having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other Federal agencies. Representatives from his office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free, 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.
Rep. Ron Kind’s staff will be available in the Vernon County area during the dates, times and locations listed below:
Monday, Feb. 25
Cashton, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Cashton Village Hall, 811 Main St.
Ontario, 11 a.m. to noon, Ontario Village Hall, 205 State St.
Hillsboro, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hillsboro City Hall, 123 Mechanic St.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Gays Mills, 10-11 a.m., Village of Gays Mills, 16381 State Hwy. 131
Thursday, Feb. 28
Coon Valley, 9-10 a.m., Village Hall, 205 Anderson St.
La Farge, 11 a.m. to noon, Village of La Farge, 105 W. Main St.
Viola, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Village of Viola Boardroom, 106 Wisconsin St.
