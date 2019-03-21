McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Ukranian egg decorating class, Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m.

The class will be led by Kathleen Kroska. During the class, participants will learn about the history of Ukrainian egg decorating and the meaning behind some of the patterns. Participants will receive hands-on instruction and work together to decorate eggs using traditional Ukrainian designs. All materials will be provided by the library. However, participants are welcome to bring their own tools.

Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Call the library to register at 637-7151.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.