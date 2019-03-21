McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Ukranian egg decorating class, Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m.
The class will be led by Kathleen Kroska. During the class, participants will learn about the history of Ukrainian egg decorating and the meaning behind some of the patterns. Participants will receive hands-on instruction and work together to decorate eggs using traditional Ukrainian designs. All materials will be provided by the library. However, participants are welcome to bring their own tools.
Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Call the library to register at 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.