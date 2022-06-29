Unique and Wonderful: Fourth of July events set in Vernon County communities

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is almost here, and area communities will be celebrating with a variety of activities.

La Farge

The weekend’s activities begin with the Red, White & Booze Walk on Main Street Friday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes drinking cup/tickets for each venue on the walk. Tickets can be purchased at the booth at Twisted Raven Bar. There will be live music at the Twisted Raven — The Lovelys from 5 to 7 p.m. and Time & A Half Band from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3, opens with a 10 a.m. church service in the village park. The afternoon includes a free Family Road Rally, which steps off from the lot across from Lawton Memorial Library at 1 p.m. A Main Street History Walk is at 2 p.m.; those interested in the walk should meet at Bean Park.

The 4th of July Royalty will be announced at 6 p.m. The firefighters softball games — featuring the La Farge, Hillsboro and Viola fire departments and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department – begin at 6 p.m. There will be a DJ in the beer tent from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The annual Fourth of July parade steps off on Monday at 10:30 a.m., followed by the tractor pull weigh-in at 11 a.m. The tractor pull begins at noon; call John at 608-604-1415. To enter the parade, call Frank at 608-434-5625.

Barbeque chicken will be served at the United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. Food stands and the beer tent open at noon.

Old Hwy. 131 on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be open to traffic north on Seelyburg/Corp Road from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a reception at the KVR Visitor Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

Youth softball and baseball games will run from noon to 5 p.m., and there will be a pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m.

Music in the Park and the Friends of the Library food stand will be offered from 1 to 7 p.m. The following bands will perform: Whisky Chiken at 1 p.m., Cheers Big Band at 3 p.m. and String Ties at 5 p.m.

The Main Street History Walk is at 2 p.m.; those interested in the walk should meet at Bean Park.

A baseball game will be played starting at 7 p.m., and the Lions club raffle and fire department drawings and the fireworks will take place at dusk.

Westby

The Westby-Christiana Fire Department will be hosting an open house, Saturday, July 2 starting at 4 p.m. until the lighting of the fireworks at dusk.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Food proceeds will benefit Timber Coulee Outdoor Adventures. In addition, there will be fun and games for the kids. Activities include inflatable games, a sawdust pile, station tours, fire truck viewing, fire extinguisher training and a chance to dunk a firefighter.

Westby Royalty will be offering face painting. Fireworks will be launched from the city’s industrial park north of the fire station. Fireworks rain date is Friday, July 8.

Viroqua

The Vernon County Historical Society will host its annual Marcia Andrew Strawberry Shortcake Social on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Monday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For $6, those who attend will receive strawberry shortcake, frozen custard and beverage, plus admission to the house for a tour, with proceeds benefiting the Vernon County Historical Society. Musical entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. with the Viroqua Community Band followed by the Spunky Bumpkins. Take-outs are available.

The Viroqua Skylighters will once again celebrate the holiday by launching fireworks from the infield on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Monday, July 4, at dusk. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

Ontario

Ontario is offering a wide variety of old-fashioned fun during the Fourth of July weekend.

The celebration kicks off Sunday, July 3 with a farm and antique tractor pull at 11 a.m. Later in the day there will be the kids and pet parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Ontario Talent Show on the deck at 6:30 p.m. and Cowboy Church on the deck, with gospel music provided by Tor Eness, JP Olson, Eric Nofsinger, Stuart Thayer, Frank Randle and Jim Robertson.

Monday’s activities begin with a pancake breakfast served in a tent by the ballfield from 7 to 10 a.m., and the Run for Fun 5K at 8 a.m. and the Kids Run at 9 a.m.

Registration for the third annual Ontario Car Show is from 9 a.m. to noon; the cost is $5 per vehicle. Trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. and a cruise is a 3:30 p.m.

The parade steps off at noon, with lineup taking place on Lincoln Street. Everyone is welcome to march in the parade; no registration necessary.

Afternoon activities include food, crafts, inflatables, kids games and more. In addition, there is a MiniPullers Garden Tractor Pull at 2 p.m., the Legion Auxiliary pie and ice cream social at 2 p.m. and a pedal tractor pull beside Palen Park at 5:30 p.m.

Kids softball games will take place on the following schedule: 4 p.m. 5- to 8-year-olds; 5 p.m. 9- to 10-year-olds; 6 p.m. 11- to 12-year-olds; and 7 p.m. 13- to 15-year-olds.

The German Luisenschule Band will give a concert at 6:30 p.m. This is the third appearance by this traveling group of talented high-schoolers from Mulheim, Germany. Their performance will be followed by Tor Eness & Friends country music.

Monday closes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks rain date is Saturday, July 9.

Rendezvous on the Kickapoo will be set up on County Hwy. P (public canoe landing) Saturday to Monday. Campers is 1700s-era dress will reenact the fur trade lifestyle.

For a complete schedule of events, visit the Ontario Community Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OntarioCommunityClub.

