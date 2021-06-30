Unique & Wonderful: Fourth of July festivities are ready to go

Celebrations of the Fourth of July in area communities are on tap, after events last year took on a different look or were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
La Farge
The Fourth of July celebration begins Sunday with a parade at 10:30 a.m. To enter, call Frank at 434-5625. The parade will be followed by barbecue chicken served at the United Methodist Church beginning at 11:30 a.m.; music will be by the Cazenovia German Polka Band.
The tractor pull weigh-in begins at 11 a.m. at the CROPP-II area, followed by the pull at noon.
The food stands and beer tent open at noon, and an Amish bake sale in the Lions shelter also starts at noon. The announcement of the La Farge 4th of July Royalty will be made at noon.
Steam engine rides through the village will be given from noon to 4 p.m. Rides start at the school and will depart at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Once again, the Old Hwy. 131 Trail on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be open to traffic from noon to 4 p.m. A reception will be held at the KVR Visitor Center from 1 to 3 p.m.
Youth softball and baseball games are planned at Calhoon Park from noon to 5 p.m. A ballgame will also be played at 6 p.m.
There will be a pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m., and Music in the Park with a Friends of Library Food Stand will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. The lineup is as follows: Whisky Chiken, 1 p.m.; Cheers Big Band, 3 p.m.; and String Ties, 5 p.m.
“DJ Kat” music in the beer tent will be from 4 to 10 p.m. The Lions raffle drawing and fireworks take place at dusk.
Westby
The Westby-Christiana Fire Department will be hosting an open house on the Fourth of July from 4 p.m. until the lighting of the fireworks at dusk.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. In addition, there will be fun and games for the kids. Activities include inflatable games, a sawdust pile, station tours, fire truck viewing, fire extinguisher training and a chance to dunk a firefighter. Westby Royalty will be offering face painting.
Fireworks will be launched from the city’s industrial park north of the fire station. The rain date is July 5.
Viroqua
The Vernon County Historical Society will host the Marcia Andrew Annual Strawberry Shortcake Social on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Sunday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.
For $5, attendees will receive shortcake, Culver’s frozen custard, strawberries, beverage and a tour of the historic home. The Viroqua Community Band will perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and be followed by the West Prairie Singers. Takeouts will be available.
The Viroqua Skylighters will celebrate the holiday with the launching of fireworks from the infield on the Vernon County Fairgrounds at dusk. The grandstand will be open to the public; however, people can watch the show from many different spots within the city. If there is rain, the show will be held the next night. The Skylighters, which is a group of volunteers, have been putting on the show for more than 30 years.
Ontario
Ontario will be having a full slate of events for Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.
The Fourth of July weekend fun starts Saturday at 11 a.m. with the farm and antique tractor pull on Main Street next to Wildcat Bar. The Rendezvous on the Kickapoo will be set up on Saturday and Sunday at the public canoe landing on County Hwy. P.
The kids and pet parade steps off at the fire station pavilion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday also includes the Ontario talent show at 6:30 p.m. on the deck by the square; call 608-337-4873 to register. Cowboy Church country gospel music on the deck follows at 7:30 p.m., featuring Tor Eness, JP Olson, Eric Nofsinger, Stuart Thayer and Frank Randle.
On the Fourth of July, a pancake breakfast will be served in the tent next to the ball diamond from 7 to 10 a.m. The Run for Fun 5K starts at 8 a.m., followed by the kid’s 1-mile run at 9 a.m. Participants can register on the deck.
Sunday also includes a community church service on the deck at 10 a.m. and the second annual Ontario Car Show. Registration for the car show is from 9 to 11 a.m., with trophies awarded at 1 p.m. and a cruise at 2 p.m.
The parade is at noon, and has the theme “Let Freedom Ring.” Everyone is welcome. Lineup is at 11 a.m. on Lincoln Street; no registration necessary. Afternoon activities include food, crafts, inflatables, children’s games, and more. Craft and food vendors can call 608-625-4603 to reserve a space on the square for the day.
In addition, the Minipullers Garden Tractor Pull is at 2 p.m., kids ball games start at 4 p.m., the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull next to Palen Park is at 5:30 p.m., and Tor and Friends country music is on the deck at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show is at 9:30 p.m.
