Unique & Wonderful: Lock and Dam No. 8 a piece of Genoa's history

Lock and Dam No. 8 near Genoa has been part of Vernon County’s landscape since the mid-1930s.
Located on the Upper Mississippi River, the project includes a lock, a dam with moveable gates, three miles of dike and two overflow spillways. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers originally completed the facility in April 1937 as part of the Upper Mississippi River 9-foot channel project.
According to www.mvp.usace.army.mil, the site underwent major rehabilitation from 1989 through 2003. Lock and Dam No. 8 is part of the Corps’ St. Paul District. The district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.
History
When the lock and dam was constructed, it brought about changes in the Genoa area.
According to the book “Genoa History” by Nancy K. Jambois, “In the early days the Mississippi River varied from a wide lake to a stream that permitted wading across in some areas. In the early 1900’s a number of wing dams were built as part of a program to channelize the river flow to 6 foot depth between Minneapolis, Minn., and St. Louis, Missouri. In 1930 Congress authorized the present 9 foot channel and the construction of Lock and Dam No. 8. The work began in 1934 and progressed for several years. In 1937, the Lock and Dam was completed and put into operation.”
In her book, Jambois notes that the construction of the lock and dam provided jobs for many, “some local, but mostly from away. Business boomed in Genoa, particularly taverns. Anyone having room in a home had no trouble renting it. A large commissary, built in the area of the old fire station, was used to feed Dam workers.”
Genoa, which was founded in 1854 by an Italian immigrant who was a native of Switzerland and was settled and built by people of Italian descent, was incorporated as a village in 1938. During the lock and dam’s construction, a June 22, 1983 La Crosse Tribune article notes that the population “swelled to about 700.”
Jambois’ book mentions that quarrying limestone was one of the early occupations of the Genoa area, and limestone was used to construct wing dams.
“Wing dams place at strategic places in the river to channel the main stream were also made from these stones. Rocks were laid alternately with grass and twigs between. Then as the river met this barrier and was diverted, it left behind silt, etc. to fill the cracks.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.