Unique & Wonderful: Lock and Dam No. 8 a piece of Genoa's history

In her book, Jambois notes that the construction of the lock and dam provided jobs for many, “some local, but mostly from away. Business boomed in Genoa, particularly taverns. Anyone having room in a home had no trouble renting it. A large commissary, built in the area of the old fire station, was used to feed Dam workers.”

Genoa, which was founded in 1854 by an Italian immigrant who was a native of Switzerland and was settled and built by people of Italian descent, was incorporated as a village in 1938. During the lock and dam’s construction, a June 22, 1983 La Crosse Tribune article notes that the population “swelled to about 700.”

Jambois’ book mentions that quarrying limestone was one of the early occupations of the Genoa area, and limestone was used to construct wing dams.

“Wing dams place at strategic places in the river to channel the main stream were also made from these stones. Rocks were laid alternately with grass and twigs between. Then as the river met this barrier and was diverted, it left behind silt, etc. to fill the cracks.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.