Unique & Wonderful: Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua has a rich history

The Sherry-Butt House has been a part of Vernon County’s history for 150 years.

The white house with green shutters on Viroqua’s North Main Street was built in 1870 for Lt. Col. Cyrus Marion Butt and his wife Margaret (McCauley), toddler daughter Esther and newborn son William.

The house is one of Viroqua’s oldest homes, according to the Vernon County Historical Society’s website. It’s built in the Federal style.

According to the May 11, 1870 Vernon County Censor, “Col. Butt has begun the erection of his proposed dwelling house. It will be located on the fine building spot just north of the village, on the right hand side of the road.”

The Vernon County Censor published an update July 20, 1870, “Col. Butt’s new residence is progressing. It is situated on the beautiful rising ground just north of the village, and shows off to good advantage. It will be a large, roomy house.”

Butt and his wife raised five children in the home – Esther Fretwell Butt, William Edward Butt, Jane Hannah Butt, Cyrus Marion Butt Jr. and Elizabeth Butt Smith – and left it to their daughter, Jane.

Many original pieces remain with the house, including a Rococo square grand piano. Many of the colonel’s Civil War artifacts are also on display.

Orbec and Hilda Sherry purchased the house from Jane Butt in 1947, furnishings intact. Upon Orbec Sherry’s death in 1988, the Vernon County Historical Society purchased the home and its furnishings.

This summer, the historical society is highlighting the many residents who lived in the house. Most of the rooms have picture frames marked with red houses, and include photos and biographies of those past residents.