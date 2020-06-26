Unique & Wonderful: Vernon County communities prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July

Vernon County communities, like many communities in Wisconsin and across the United States, celebrate the nation’s independence with a variety of events. Fourth of July festivities this year will take on a different look because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ViroquaThe Viroqua Skylighters will celebrate the holiday on Saturday, July 4 with the launching of fireworks from the infield on the Vernon County Fairgrounds at dusk. The grandstand will not be open to spectators. If there is rain, the show will be held the next night. The Skylighters, which is a group of volunteers, have been putting on the show for more than 30 years.

The annual Marcia Andrew Memorial Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Social hosted by the Vernon County Historical Society on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua will not be held due to coronavirus concerns. The Sherry-Butt House, located at 795 N. Main St., will be open for regular Saturday visitors from 1 to 5 p.m.

The annual Viroqua Eagles Annual Car and Truck Show on the Fourth of July weekend has also been canceled because of the coronavirus.

WestbyIndependence Day in Westby will be celebrated at dusk Saturday, July 4, with a fireworks show launched from the city’s industrial park north of the Westby-Christiana Fire Department. The rain date is Sunday, July 5.

The fire department will not host its annual Fourth of July open house this year. According to a June 1 Facebook post, the decision to cancel was made “…in an effort to keep our community safe and healthy…”