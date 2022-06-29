 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unique & Wonderful: Vernon County Museum's chimney roosting site for swifts

The Vernon County Museum in Viroqua is known for its many exhibits highlighting the history of the county and its residents. It is also known as a roosting site for chimney swifts.

From late April to early October on most evenings, about 20 minutes before sunset, the birds fly into the museum’s chimney to roost.

The chimney was repaired in early spring of 2021 through an agreement between the Vernon County Historical Society and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) Partners Program. Dave Krier, a historical society volunteer who spearheaded the project, said the arrangement with the USFWS was facilitated by the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group.

The Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group is an informal group of volunteers dedicated to helping preserve swifts. According to its website, the working group was conceived and facilitated by Bill Mueller of the Western Great Lakes Bird and Bat Observatory, and the group first convened in 2012.

About 18 to 20 months ago, Krier said, the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group put out a request for proposals if anyone with a chimney that was home to roosting swifts and needed help to make repairs or improve the habitat, to submit a proposal. “We were picked and received the funding in 2021.”

A contractor was hired to fix the chimney before the swifts returned to Viroqua. Krier said the work included tuckpointing and some brick replacement. USFWS paid for half of the repairs and the other half was raised by the historical society.

“We had super generous donors from the historical society (membership) and birders,” Krier said. “It helped broadened the reach of the museum.”

A requirement for the partial funding by the USFWS is that the chimney must remain usable by the swifts for at least 10 years.

The chimney on the building used to be for the coal fired boilers, which were deactivated and removed years ago.

According to an article Krier wrote for the historical society’s May 2022 newsletter, “The Plowshare,”: “Chimney swifts are a bird species that have been in decline in North America, and each year during the summer months, hundreds have been using our chimney for roosting. Reported sightings of swifts around the museum go back to at least the 1970s.

“Chimney swifts fly around the town of Viroqua almost all day, and you can hear them chittering as you walk around downtown. They are often mistaken for bats, with almost not tail with a very rapid wing beat.”

Krier said he knows of at least four or five other chimneys in Viroqua that are roosting sites for swifts. “Every evening at dusk you can start watching where they go.” He said several hundred roost in the museum’s chimney, depending on the night, the time of year and who’s counting. “It’s hard to count them as they swarm. It’s a challenge.”

Swift Night Out

The historical society will host its first-ever Swift Night Out in the museum’s parking lot, Saturday, July 9, beginning at 8 p.m. with a brief talk about chimney swifts by Barb Duerksen of the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology. Then, between 8:30 and 9 p.m., program participants will watch the swifts return to roost in the chimney. Popcorn will be available for purchase. People are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Krier said if people can’t make the event on July 9, they can come the museum parking any summer evening at dusk and watch the swifts roost in the chimney.

For updates about Swift Night Out, visit the historical society’s Facebook page or website.

The museum is located at 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Chimney Swift Quick Facts

Average Body Length

5 inches

Average Wingspan

12 inches

Size and Shape

Adults measure about 5 inches long and have a 12 inch wingspan.

In flight, their wings are shaped like a narrow half-crescent. They have a very short neck, a cylindrical body, and no discernible tail, leading to the nickname of ‘flying cigars.’

Perching Habits

They don’t perch on branches or other horizontal surfaces, but have instead adapted to cling to the side of rough vertical surfaces (such as brick) with their long sharp claws. Ten stiff spines on the tips of their tail feathers help support them.

History

Chimney swifts were originally named in 1758 by Carl Linnaeus, who thought they were swallows. They were later renamed American Swallows or Chimney Swallows. Their closest relatives include Vaux’s Swifts.

Range

Their range is the eastern half of the US and southern Canada. A very similar species, Vaux’s Swifts, live in the Pacific Northwest and in southwestern Canada.

Life Expectancy

Their life expectancy is 4.6 years, but the oldest swift on record was at least 14 years old when it was captured and released by an Ohio bird bander in 1970.

Feeding

Swifts are “aerial insectivores,” which means they feed exclusively on the wing, spending their days flying overhead and scooping up and eating insects. Swifts even drink and bathe on the wing. They glide down to the water, smack the surface with their bodies, and then bounce up and shake the water from their feathers as they fly away.

Nesting

Swifts nest one pair to a chimney and sometimes have a ‘helper’ bird, which may be last year’s baby, to help feed their young. The babies are fed ‘spitballs’ of insects that are gathered by the parents. The transfer of the parents’ saliva to the young is thought to help strengthen the babies’ immune systems.

In the summer, unmated swifts continue roosting together in chimneys, sometimes in large groups.

Their nests consists of tiny twigs that the birds snap off in mid-flight using their feet. In May and June, swifts can be seen fluttering above trees that have some dead twigs on top, looking for suitable nest material. The twigs are transferred from their feet to their beak and then ‘glued’ together using their own saliva to form a half-cup nest on the inside of a chimney or other similar location. A completed nest measures 2-3 inches from front to back, 4 inches wide and 1 inch deep. It can consist of over 250 twigs!

Their nests will not cause chimney blockage, damage or fires.

In pre-colonial times, swifts nested and roosted in large hollow trees. Later, as land was cleared for settlements and agriculture, most of these old trees were cut down, and swifts adapted to using chimneys. Modern building construction often does not include chimneys, and many of the older chimneys swifts have used are being capped or demolished, resulting in fewer available nesting and roosting sites.

Legal Protection

Swifts (and all migratory birds) are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which protects over 800 species, their parts, feathers, nests and eggs.

Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group

