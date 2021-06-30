Unique & Wonderful: Wildcat Mountain State Park offers visitors natural beauty

Wisconsin has 66 unique state parks, and Vernon County is home to one of them – Wildcat Mountain State Park.
The park, which is located on a ridge above the Kickapoo River southeast of Ontario, is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The park has campgrounds for families and individuals, groups and people with horses. All three types of sites can be reserved.
There are two shelters and an amphitheater located in the park. The upper picnic shelter and the amphitheater can be reserved. The lower picnic area (canoe launch area) shelter is ADA accessible, and is available first-come, first-served.
Twenty-one miles of scenic hiking, nature and equestrian trails meander through the park. An observation point overlooks the Kickapoo Valley. The Kickapoo River, Billings Creek and Cheyenne Creek flow through the park.
Like all other state parks, a vehicle admission sticker is required and a state trail pass is required for horseback riders 16 years of age and older.
According to dnr.wisconsin.gov, Wildcat Mountain State Park is an official Wisconsin Watchable Wildlife site.
Large pine and hemlock trees, native to northern Wisconsin, can be found in the park because the north-facing cliffs at Mount Pisgah remain cooler than the surrounding valleys. According to the DNR website, “The trees on Mount Pisgah never fell to the axe, nor was Mount Pisgah ever grazed. Preservation of this virgin timber is one reason Mount Pisgah was designated as a State Natural Area in 1952.”
One of the unusual plants on the north-facing cliffs is walking fern. The plant’s long, narrow, arching leaves radiate from the roots. Leaf tips that touch the ground sprout new plants. According to the DNR website, “This how the plant ‘walks’ and spreads across a cliff. Other ferns include interrupted fern and maidenhair fern.”
Reptiles in the park include Eastern hog-nose snakes, five-line skinks and red-belied snakes, which like moist, grassy areas.
The park is located in the area of Wisconsin called the Driftless Area because it was missed by the glaciers that covered most of the state. According to the DNR website, “the area is a sample of what Wisconsin must have looked like before the Ice Age, more than 10,000 years ago.” The hills, made of Cambrian sandstone and capped by dolomite, have many exposed bluffs.
History
Wildcat Mountain State Park was established in 1938, when Amos Theodore Saunders donated 60 acres of virgin timber to Vernon County.
In 1947, control was transferred to the state of Wisconsin. According to the “Ontario Centennial Book, 1857-1957,” work on the park wasn’t started until 1948. Saunders later donated 20 more acres, and more land was eventually purchased by the state from Russel Revels (Seth Hammond Farm), Melvin Thomas (Ed Lord Farm), Adolph Fanta, Earl Thomas, Durward Taylor, Floyd Revels and Margaret Miller.
The centennial book notes that Tom Highland, Hillsboro; Charles Nixon, Ontario; Lester Wood, La Farge; and Arthur Mockrud, Westby, who was Vernon County’s assemblyman at that time, were instrumental in establishing the park.
Some of the first people to be employed at the park included James Bavetti, John Shields, Don Calhoun, Melvin Thomas, Fred Priest, Artie Peterson, Claude Spears and Ralph Halvorson. Halvorson was the first manager, serving from 1948 to 1949. Thomas also later served as a manager.
According to “Vernon County Heritage 1844-1994,” the park got its name “when in years previous a bobcat was blamed for killing some sheep. Residents gathered a posse and shot the cat on the ridge where the upper park is located. It became known at Wildcat Ridge, but was later changed to Wildcat Mountain.”
For more information, call the park at 608-337-4775 or visit dnr.wisconsin.gov. Wildcat Mountain State Park is located at E13660 State Hwy. 33, Ontario.
