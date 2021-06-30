Unique & Wonderful: Wildcat Mountain State Park offers visitors natural beauty

Wisconsin has 66 unique state parks, and Vernon County is home to one of them – Wildcat Mountain State Park.

The park, which is located on a ridge above the Kickapoo River southeast of Ontario, is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The park has campgrounds for families and individuals, groups and people with horses. All three types of sites can be reserved.

There are two shelters and an amphitheater located in the park. The upper picnic shelter and the amphitheater can be reserved. The lower picnic area (canoe launch area) shelter is ADA accessible, and is available first-come, first-served.

Twenty-one miles of scenic hiking, nature and equestrian trails meander through the park. An observation point overlooks the Kickapoo Valley. The Kickapoo River, Billings Creek and Cheyenne Creek flow through the park.

Like all other state parks, a vehicle admission sticker is required and a state trail pass is required for horseback riders 16 years of age and older.

According to dnr.wisconsin.gov, Wildcat Mountain State Park is an official Wisconsin Watchable Wildlife site.