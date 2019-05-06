Great Rivers United Way is pleased to announce that $15,000 in Venture Grant funding is now available to qualifying health and human service programs. This one-time grant cycle is being offered in honor of the organization’s 70th anniversary (1949-2019). Programs applying for Venture Grant funds must target one or more of the objectives in United Way’s new strategic plan.
Great Rivers United Way is committed to creating significant impact in the communities it serves. By evaluating the preliminary results of its own community needs assessment, Compass Now 2018, along with those of local surveys and the work of community partnerships, the following objectives were identified:
• Positively impact our youngest community members;
• Stabilize household economic situations so people experience thriving lives; and
• Support a healthy and socially-connected community.
Venture Grants are time-limited, non-renewable grants. These Venture Grants are to be used for reimbursement of purchased items or services.
Organizations applying for United Way Venture Grant funds should be incorporated as a non-profit health and human service agency with an IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Programs or services sponsored by an agency/organization which is a 501(c)(3) will also be considered. Applicants must provide services and expend Venture Grant funds in the following counties: Buffalo, Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon in Wisconsin, and/or Houston in Minnesota.
Application materials are available online at www.gruw.org/70thgrants. Applications are due May 19 and funding decisions will be made in July, with a public announcement to follow. Contact Liz Evans, community impact director, at 608-796-1400 or levans@gruw.org with questions.
