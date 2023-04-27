Despite the presence of many COVID-era social and financial support measures, a resounding 34% of Wisconsin’s 2.4 million households had difficulty affording basic necessities like housing, food, transportation, child care, and internet access. This statistic was revealed in the state’s fourth ALICE Report, released April 26 by United Way of Wisconsin in partnership with United For ALICE, Great Rivers United Way, and other local United Ways statewide.

ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, describes households earning more than the federal poverty level (FPL) but less than the state’s basic cost of living, which the report calls the ALICE Threshold. In Wisconsin, 567,854 (23%) are ALICE, while another 267,433 (11%) fall below the FPL.

In Vernon County, 3,125 (26%) households are ALICE, while another 1,643 (14%) fall below the FPL, for a total of 40% of households living below the ALICE Threshold. The Town of Coon (35%), Town of Forest (35%), Town of Christiana (36%), Town of Harmony (36%), City of Westby (36%), Town of Franklin (37%), Town of Stark (37%), Town of Whitestown (39%), Town of Kickapoo (40%), Village of Stoddard (42%), Town of Hillsboro (43%), Town of Liberty (45%), City of Hillsboro (46%), Town of Greenwood (47%), Town of Webster (47%), Village of Coon Valley (49%), Village of Ontario (53%), City of Viroqua (53%), Town of Union (54%), Village of La Farge (62%), and Village of Readstown (63%) all have an above state average percentage of households living below the ALICE Threshold.

Though the report is being released April 26, the data reflected within were collected in the heart of the COVID crisis in 2021. The slight increase in the percentage of Wisconsin households falling beneath the ALICE Threshold since the last report in 2019 (32% statewide; 39% Vernon County) may suggest that financial insecurity has only modestly worsened in that time, but context surrounding the time of data collection suggests hardship is more pervasive.

At the time of data collection, several vital pandemic assistance measures were in place. Supports such as monthly Child Tax Credit payments, emergency rental assistance and a nationwide Centers for Disease Control (CDC) eviction moratorium along with Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person were all helping to keep households afloat – and have since been eliminated, leaving families scrambling to fill the void.

The expiration of such crucial support measures, along with the continued disproportionate increase in the cost of necessities in comparison to household income in recent years, suggests that substantially more households are struggling to make ends meet at this very moment in 2023. Measures of difficulty such as sustained high levels of food insufficiency, feelings of anxiety and depression, continued difficulty paying bills, increased medical debt and reduced savings provide indications that this trend is indeed beginning to take hold statewide.

Key takeaways from the ALICE Report include:

While the total number of Wisconsin households increased by 2% between this ALICE Report and the previous (2019-21), the number of households below the ALICE Threshold saw an 8% increase.

In Vernon County, the total number of households decreased by 2% between this ALICE Report and the previous (2019-2021), and the number of households below the ALICE Threshold decreased by 1%.

In Wisconsin between 2019 and 2021, the average annual cost of living increased 16% for a single adult, 13% for a single senior and 11% for a family of four.

By age of householder, the youngest (62% of households headed by someone under 25) and the oldest (47% of senior households) had the highest ALICE rates in Wisconsin.

“People in Wisconsin continue to work hard to make ends meet for their families, and far too many are struggling to make that a reality,” said United Way of Wisconsin Executive Director Charlene Mouille. “While the state of emergency has been lifted and pandemic assistance removed, the financial hardships of the COVID era remain a very real struggle – now and in the future – for over a third of Wisconsin households.”

Great Rivers United Way is doing critical work to improve outcomes for people, including ALICE, in the seven counties it serves. Programs that promote and provide resources for health, education, and financial assistance are foundational in advancing the quality of life, especially for those facing continued financial hardship.

“Countless Coulee Region residents are struggling with financial survival,” said Great Rivers United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf. “Great Rivers United Way is focused on economic mobility, raising people up and out of the ALICE Threshold. Our funding makes possible not only programs that improve the economic mobility of our neighbors and friends, but also helps ALICE bridge the gap with essentials like access to food.”

United For ALICE is funded and supported by US Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation and local United Ways throughout Wisconsin. Visit www.unitedwaywi.org to learn more about current statewide initiatives to address the financial hardship experienced by ALICE families and how you can work with Great Rivers United Way to help.