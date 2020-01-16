University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Wisconsin Singers stop in Viroqua Feb. 7

Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, is taking the stage for its 52nd season in "Hold On To Your Dreams!". The group will be bringing their captivating vocals, stunning choreography, big band sound and Badger spirit to the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua for one night only on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
"Hold On To Your Dreams!" is a 90-minute revue of American pop music hits from the past five decades. Audiences will enjoy a tour around the USA in a “City of Dreams” medley. Musical theater fans will love “Broadway Dreams," featuring songs from classic shows like "West Side Story" to current hits from "Newsies" and "Finding Neverland." "Magical Memories" will entertain kids of all ages with familiar songs from "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen" and many more. The celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band caps off an unforgettable evening with their special blend of jazz, funk and classic rock. There’s even a Fifth Quarter where Badger fans can sing along to “Varsity,” dance to “Tequila” and jam to the “Jump Around.”
“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an upbeat, entertaining night,” Jess Reed, Temple Theatre executive director, said.
Featuring performances by area students, this event promises to entertain everyone from age 5 to 95.
Tickets are available at $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors online at www.httix.com or by calling 608-637-8190, Wednesday through Friday, 3-6 p.m.