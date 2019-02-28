The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be in concert at the Westby Area High School Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m.
More than 100 members of the UW Band will present an entertaining 90-minute concert. This will be UW professor Michael Leckrone’s final trip to Westby as the director of the University of Wisconsin Band, as he has announced his retirement for the end of this academic year.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at wapac.ludus.com.
