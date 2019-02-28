Michael Leckrone

The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band, under the direction of UW professor Michael Lecrkone, will be in concert at the Westby Area High School Fieldhouse Saturday, March 9.

 Contributed photo

The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be in concert at the Westby Area High School Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m.

More than 100 members of the UW Band will present an entertaining 90-minute concert. This will be UW professor Michael Leckrone’s final trip to Westby as the director of the University of Wisconsin Band, as he has announced his retirement for the end of this academic year.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at wapac.ludus.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.