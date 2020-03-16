Update: McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua to close March 18

The safety of the patrons, volunteers and employees remains a top priority to the McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua. In response to the growing public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the ibrary will be closing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. All programs, access to meeting rooms, public computers, seating areas, the play area, toys, and games is being suspended. There is no timeline for when the library will reopen.
Library staff are asking all library patrons to keep all checked out materials in their homes until the library reopens. Due dates will be extended, so overdue charges will not be assessed.
While the library is are close, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of all the online resources available to them free with a library card. Visit the digital resources section on the website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.