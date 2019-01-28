The Vernon County Office of Emergency Management announces that warming centers will be open throughout the county because of the extreme cold weather predicted for the next couple of days.
Warming centers are located in the following communities:
- Viroqua: McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., open Monday until 8 p.m., open Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Wednesday and open Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, open 24 hours; and Parkview Manor, 200 Parkview Court, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Readstown: Readstown Public Library, 129 Wisconsin Ave., open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday;
- La Farge: La Farge Village Hall, 105 Main St., open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; and Lawton Memorial Library, 118 N. Bird St., open Monday 1-6 p.m., open Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30-6 p.m.; and open Wednesday 1-8 p.m.;
- Ontario: Ontario Public Library (basement), 313 Main St., open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
- Hillsboro: Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital, 400 Water Ave., open 24 hours (after business hours enter through the emergency department);
- De Soto: De Soto Community Center, 53 Crawford St., open Tuesday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
