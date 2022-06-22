UPDATE: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office releases names of deceased in suspicious deaths

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call Sunday, June 19, at about 8:47 p.m. regarding a possible suicide that occurred at an address on County Road P in rural Westby.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Vernon County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, Tina M. Schermerhorn, 47, was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vernon County Sheriff Deputies later found Rick J. Schermerhorn, 48, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Coon Valley First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

