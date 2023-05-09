Vernon County Sheriff's Roy Torgerson reports there was no active shooter at Stoddard Elementary School this morning, Tuesday, May 9.

"This morning at about 9:31 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of an active shooter at the Stoddard Elementary School," Torgerson said in a press release. "As officers were responding, it was determined that there was no active shooter at the school and there is NO threat at the school. Officers responded very quickly and as a precaution, they are contacting each school in the area. Again, it has been determined that there is no active shooter, and the community is NOT at risk."

"I will remain at the school until further notice; however, the school is safe and all students are going about their day of learning. My staff will continue to work with the school to determine the cause of the false alarm. We will use this as an opportunity to review all emergency procedures."

"I am on scene in Stoddard. There is no danger or threat to the school. Deputies are working with school administration to determine the cause of the false alarm. I will provide you with an update in 15 minutes."