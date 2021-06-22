USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide:

• Crop and crop type or variety.

• Intended use of the crop.

• Number of acres of the crop.

• Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.

• Planting date(s).

• Planting pattern, when applicable.

• Producer shares.

• Irrigation practice(s).

• Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.

• Other information as required.

Acreage reporting details

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.