UW Extension Cattle Feeders Workshop is Feb. 27

The annual UW Extension Cattle Feeders Workshop will take place at the Log Cabin in Bangor on Feb. 27.
Topics that will be presented this year are:
- The winter of 2018-19 saw several farm buildings fail due to snow loads. Bill Halfman, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension Agriculture Agent in Monroe County, will discuss the technical details on why those building structures failed, and present information on how farmers should approach evaluating their buildings to determine if they need corrective remodeling to reduce the risk of collapse in the future. Just scabbing addition lumber to the structure may cause more harm than good.
- Are your fed cattle what buyers are looking for? Dr. Arquimides Reyes, University of Wisconsin-River Falls Beef Production and Management Professor, will discuss various traits that influence fed cattle prices, and how this influences profitability.
- Dr. Brenda Boetel, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Livestock and Grain Market Specialist, will give a market outlook including a discussion of fake meat.
The workshop contains information for beef cattle feeders, dairy steer feeders, and related allied industries.
Pre-register for the workshop by contracting the La Crosse County UW Extension Office at 608-785-9593 by Feb. 18 to make sure the adequate food and materials can be prepared.
Registration at the workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meal to follow; the program will begin at 6:20 p.m.
Sponsors for the UW Cattle Feeders Workshop at Bangor are: The Bank of Cashton, Coulee Region Shipper Association, Timberwood Bank-Tomah, State Bank Financial-Sparta, 1st National Bank- Bangor Holmen, Union Bank of Sparta, Farmers and Merchants Bank of Kendall, Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association, Citizens First Bank- Sparta, Cashton Veterinary Clinic, Sparta Large Animal Veterinary Clinic, Tomah Large Animal Veterinary Care, Western Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative, and UW Extension Offices in La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties.