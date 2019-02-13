The Log Cabin at Bangor will be the site for the annual UW Extension Cattle Feeders Workshop Series on Feb. 27. The workshop is intended for farmers who are, or are interested in, feeding out beef and dairy cattle and related allied industry professionals.
Headlining this year’s program will be Dr. Garland Dahlke, Iowa State Extension Iowa Beef Center staff member, who will present information on Controlling Costs in the Feedyard and considerations for cattle feeders regarding cost efficiencies.
Additional topics will be:
• Tips for Selling Beef Direct to Consumers; Adam Hady, UW Extension Agriculture Agent Richland and Crawford counties.
• Comparing Self Feeders to Fenceline/Bunk Feeding; Bill Halfman, UW Extension Agriculture Agent Monroe County.
• Market Outlook; Dr. Brenda Boetel, UW Extension livestock economist and marketing specialist.
Participants should register with the Monroe County Extension Office, 608-269-8722, by Feb. 18, so adequate handouts and food can be prepared. There is no cost to attend.
Registration and a meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin located at N4697 State Hwy. 162, Bangor. Presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the workshop will wrap up at approximately 8:45 pm.
Area sponsors for the Cattle Feeders workshop at Bangor are: Bank of Cashton, Timberwood Bank – Tomah, 1st National Bank – Bangor and Holmen, Union National Bank & Trust, West Salem Veterinary Clinic, Tomah Large Animal Veterinary Care, Western Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative, Citizen’s First Bank – Sparta, State Bank Financial – Sparta, Cashton Veterinary Clinic, Sparta Large Animal Vet Clinic, River Bank, and UW-Extension Monroe, La Crosse and Vernon counties.
